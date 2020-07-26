Meretz head Zandberg: Bibi & Gantz forgot that women exist too

Following reports that the government's new coronavirus cabinet, now limited in size due to a desire to streamline its operations, includes only men, Meretz head MK Tamar Zandberg has introduced an emergency bill for the attention of the full Knesset, demanding that women be appointed to the cabinet.

"Once again, Bibi [PM Netanyahu] and [Alternate PM] Gantz have forgotten that there is such a thing as women," Zandberg accused. "The lack of women [on the cabinet] is not just symbolic attack on equality, but also an actual attack on those who have been most severely impacted by the crisis - poor women and victims of violence; social workers; nurses; teachers. Leaving them out of the cabinet is like spitting in their faces."