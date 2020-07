13:45 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Rep submits bill to ban Democrat Party for their 'history of slavery' Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) introduced a resolution to ban the Democrat party for their history of slavery. Gohmert is an American attorney and former judge. ► ◄ Last Briefs