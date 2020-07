13:44 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 They left Sheva Brachos, and went straight into Shiva Read more Last week, against all odds, Mrs. Stern was brought to her son’s chuppah. Her dying wish: children and household should be taken care of. ► ◄ Last Briefs