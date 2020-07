13:39 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Government approves grant for citizens program The government today approved the citizens' grant program of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Finance Minister Katz. Ministers Farkash and Biton from Blue and White abstained and all other ministers voted in favor. ► ◄ Last Briefs