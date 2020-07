A 26-year-old resident of Rahat was arrested on suspicion of committing an indecent act on minors. His remand was extended in court.

Last week, the police were informed that in Park Daled in the city of Be'er Sheva, a man was observed committing an indecent act on a 6-year-old girl and her 8-year-old brother. Police who arrived at the scene arrested the suspect.