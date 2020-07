13:28 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Government approves Amit Edri as Education Ministry Director The government today approved the appointment of Amit Edri as Education Ministry Director. The Education Minister Yoav Galant said at the cabinet meeting that "there are great challenges for Amit Edri in his position as director general of the Ministry of Education - and above all, the opening of the school year 5771 on time." ► ◄ Last Briefs