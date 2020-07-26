Netanyahu on tensions in north: 'IDF ready for any threat'

At the beginning of the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu referred to the tensions in the north.

"We are pursuing a consistent policy that we will not allow Iran to establish a military base on our northern border. Lebanon and Syria are responsible for any attack that goes out of their territory against Israel.

"We will not allow them to undermine our security and we will not allow them to threaten our citizens; we will not tolerate harm to our forces. Together with the Defense Minister and Chief of Staff, I conduct ongoing situation assessments. The IDF is prepared to respond to any threat," Netanyahu said.