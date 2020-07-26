Education Ministry to return Poland travel money to parents

In light of the directive by Education Minister Yoav Galant, as of today, the Ministry will begin returning students in 11th and 12th grades their fee after canceling winter round trips to Poland.

These comprise about 10,000 students entitled to a refund, in a total amount of about NIS 20 million.

According to Education Minister Galant: "The delay in the trip to Poland for months hasn't been fair to the students and their parents. Upon entering the position I undertook to correct it, and from today the students and their parents will get back their money according to law."