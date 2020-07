10:18 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Worker injured in quarry near Beit Shemesh A 70-year-old worker was injured while working in a quarry near Beit Shemesh. MDA paramedics report a man trapped and unconscious, in the process of being rescued. ► ◄ Last Briefs