Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20
Knesset to discuss use of water cannons in demonstrations
Knesset Interior and Environmental Protection Committee Chairman MK Miki Haimovich will convene the Committee for an urgent discussion on the use of water cannons in demonstrations.
Haimovich said: "There can be no situation where in one part of a demonstration the police maintain public order, while in another part of the demonstration a directive arrives that's inconsistent with the values of democracy."
