Mahane Yehuda merchants: Cancel decision to close early on Fridays

Mahane Yehuda market merchants are asking the government to cancel its decision to close the market on Fridays at 5 p.m.

According to Mahane Yehuda Market Merchants Committee Chairman Tali Friedman: "It's known the fact that the markets' main trading day is Friday; overtime is critical these days. These are the hours when goods are liquidated at stalls, prices plummet and shopping is at discounted prices - it should be said that sometimes even at no cost.

"At a time when the economic situation of the people is reaching an extreme, these people should be considered above all else as well as the market traders who welcome every penny that goes into their coffers. "I ask that you listen to our needs and see the needs of the people and especially of those who are in a difficult economic situation and all they want is to put food on the Shabbat table for their family."