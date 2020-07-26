|
Increase in number of Israelis arrested in UK in for Ghat possession
The Foreign Ministry said they had recently noted an increase in the number of Israeli citizens arrested in the UK for possession of the Ghat plant.
The Ministry says the plant is defined under UK as an illegal drug and its holder may be subject to imprisonment. "Therefore, we reiterate our warnings to travelers abroad to make sure their travel bag does not contain items that are prohibited for use and possession in the UK, including the Ghat plant."
