Forecast: Heat wave to intensify

After a week of gradual rise in temperatures that was not particularly unusual for the season, an extreme sharav heat wave is expected in the coming week.

According to Meteorological Service forecasters, today will see an increase in temperatures and heat stress. In the mountains and inland it will become dry, and in the coastal plain humid. Heavy to extreme heat stress will prevail in most areas.

Tomorrow will see a slight drop in temperatures in the north of the country but the heat wave will continue, and heavy to extreme heat stress will prevail in most parts of the country.

On Tuesday the heat wave will intensify and sharav conditions will develop in the mountains and inland. The coastal plain will be humid and heavy to extreme heat stress will prevail in most areas.

Only on Thursday will the heat stress decrease and temperatures will return to normal for the season on Friday.