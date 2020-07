08:06 Reported News Briefs Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20 Guitarist Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac founder, dies at 73 Read more Jewish blues guitarist, born Peter Greenbaum in London's Bethnal Green, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. ► ◄ Last Briefs