Fire erupts in building in Jerusalem; several trapped were rescued

Five fire and rescue teams, with the help of a rescue crane, are currently working on a large fire in a building on Bar Yohai Street in Jerusalem. Firefighters have so far rescued a number of trapped people from the smoky building, including small babies. Teams are now working to rescue more trapped people and conduct searches inside the burning apartments to rule out the presence of civilians inside.

At the same time, firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, prevent it from spreading, and ventilate the building from the heavy toxic, thick smoke. In addition, MDA Jerusalem forces are on scene and treating trapped people who were evacuated from the building by firefighters.