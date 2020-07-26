Ya'alon: Netanyahu's incitement and of those around him cause violence

MK Moshe Ya'alon (Yesh Atid-Telem) claimed that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was inciting against the demonstrators in protests against him, causing them to attack.

"Netanyahu, the series of attacks on the protesters against you last night, is not random. The incitement that comes out of your mouth and those around you leads to violence. You can't say 'I didn't shed this blood.' Instead of fortifying yourself, resign," Ya'alon wrote on his Twitter account.