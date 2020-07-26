|
07:51
Reported
News Briefs
Ganz to demand tightening policy of releasing bodies of terrorists
Defense Minister and Alt Prime Minister Benny Gantz will demand that the policy of releasing bodies of terrorists be tightened, and not be released except in exceptional cases. He plans to bring the new policy to the approval of the Political-Security Cabinet in the coming weeks, reported Israel Hayom.
According to the report, in internal discussions held at the Ministry of Defense, Gantz said that the issue of prisoners and missing persons should be given top priority.
