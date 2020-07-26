06:55
Reported

News Briefs

  Av 5, 5780 , 26/07/20

Syria accuses US of 'terrorist act'

The Syrian ambassador to Tehran said on Saturday that the "harassment" against an Iranian passenger plane over Syrian skies by the United States was a "terrorist act," Xinhua reported.

"Harassment against the Iranian passenger plane of Mahan airline by the US fighter jets in Syria's sky is a symbol of the US terrorist actions against civilians," the ambassador, Adnan Hassan Mahmoud, said in a statement.

Last Briefs