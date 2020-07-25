Former Likud Min blocks Yair Netanyahu on Twitter after testy exchange

Former Likud Minister of Education Limor Livnat said she was blocking the PM's son Yair Netanyahu after a testy exchange between the two.

"The anarchist 'activists' funded by minors' prostitution openly called to have [my father] assassinated and a police officer was beaten so badly he's now in need of surgery. Go to hell! Thank God you're no longer in the Likud," Yair tweeted at Livnat in their latest war of words.

In response, Livnat said Yair had not been properly raised and that she would not deal with someone using that kind of language to attack her before blocking the younger Netanyahu.