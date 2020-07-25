|
23:35
Reported
News BriefsAv 4, 5780 , 25/07/20
Study: Virus patients report symptoms weeks after making recovery
A study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded that a large portion of coronavirus patients - including ones who were not critically ill with the virus - reported serious symptoms weeks after making a complete recovery.
According to the report 35% of a total of 292 confirmed virus patients reported symptoms more than two weeks after being released from hospital care.
Last Briefs