Longtime TV host dead at 88

ABC TV host Regis Philbin was pronounced dead Friday at the age of 88 according to a People Magazine report.

Philbin's family released a statement, saying, “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday."

Philbin was known for hosting shows such as “Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee,” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”