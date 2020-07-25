Zarif blasts US over fighter jet incident

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria the previous day as "illegal" and threatened action against Washington over the incident, The Associated Press reported.

Iran had said that one of its airliners, flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday, was "harassed" by fighter jets, but later landed safely in Lebanon.

