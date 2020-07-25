US Jewish leaders welcome passage of military aid to Israel

The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Friday welcomed the Senate approval of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which includes aid to Israel.

“We applaud the US Senate for its passage of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which authorized security assistance to Israel. The legislation, which was passed by a bipartisan supermajority vote of 86-14, continues critical US aid that is key to preserving vital American interests and the national security of the Jewish State as it confronts ongoing threats. This follows the US House of Representatives passing its version of the 2021 NDAA on Tuesday. Both bills overwhelmingly rejected efforts to condition the aid,” said Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents.

