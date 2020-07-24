Record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization on Friday reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 284,196 in 24 hours, Reuters reports.

Deaths rose by 9,753, the biggest one-day increase since a record high of 9,797 deaths on April 30.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)