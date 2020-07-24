MK: 'Privatize national TV corporation that mocks Judaism'

In response to a program running on Israel Broadcast Corporation television that mocks Judaism, Knesset member Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has called for privatization of the corporation.

"There is no place for this program any place in the world and certainly not in a country of Jews, and even more so where public funds are involved. No one would dare mock any other religion. If there was such a program that mocked Islam, everyone would be on fire," Smotrich said.

"The time has come to be zealous for Judaism and for the honor of the Master of the Universe," Smotrich added.

"Every Jew, whether religious or secular, with basic respect for Jewish tradition, must take part in this struggle," he concluded.