'If Netanyahu wants to stay he must allow Bennett to fight the corona'

Economic correspondent Nehemia Strassler believes that Prime Minister Netanyahu's only chance to stay in power is to allow Naftali Bennett who heads the Yamina party to take charge of the fight against COVID-19.

"Bennett is the only one with an organized plan to defeat the epidemic. Compared to Netanyahu, he's a lighthouse of sanity," Strassler wrote.

"Netanyahu really has no choice. He either appoints Bennett to head a coronavirus task force or public demonstrations will soon force him out of office," Strassler concluded.