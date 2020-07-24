New weekend protective measures in effect from 5:00 this evening

New weekend coronavirus protective measures will be in effect starting at 5:00 this evening. No stores will be allowed to open, as well as malls and commercial centers except for essential stores such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

Gyms, beauty parlors and hair-cutting salons will also be closed. Restaurants, however, will remain open, as will museums, zoos, tourist attractions, swimming pools and beaches.

The weekend restrictions will expire at 5:00 Sunday morning.