'New elections would be a disaster'

Knesset member Yoaz Hendel of the center-left Derech Eretz party and a member of the coalition government rues the possibility of yet another round of elections.

"I will do everything in order for the government to stay in place and to calm the waters. I fear for the baseless hatred in our streets. Whoever is considering new elections would bring about disaster," Hendel said.

"To spend billions of shekels in a new election campaign when we are in an economic and health crisis would be totally irresponsible," Hendel added.