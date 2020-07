15:38 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 UK lecturer fired after saying 'Jews are the cleverest people’ Read more British university lecturer accused of racism and fired after saying Jews 'are the cleverest people', blacks are 'underprivileged'. ► ◄ Last Briefs