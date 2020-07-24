Russia to resume international flights next week to 3 destinations

Russia will resume a limited number of international flights from August 1, The Guardian reports, but initially, only to three destinations.

Flights will take off from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Rostov-on-Don, headed to Zanzibar (Tanzania), Istanbul and Ankara (Turkey), and London.

Russia ceased all international flights at the end of March due to the coronavirus epidemic, and although the government is now claiming that the data support a limited resumption of air travel, the number of new cases continues to rise. So far, over 800,000 people have contracted the virus in Russia, where the official death toll stands at 13,046 people.