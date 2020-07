15:03 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Ilhan Omar hit for mailer naming 3 of challenger's Jewish donors Read more Rabbi who defended Ilhan Omar in the past from accusations of anti-Semitism is 'beyond dismayed' for mailer ripping opponent's Jewish donors ► ◄ Last Briefs