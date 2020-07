14:58 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Volunteer rescue unit summoned to rescue hiker from Jerusalem hills Volunteers from the Etzion-Yehuda rescue unit have been summoned to rescue a hiker who began to feel ill while trekking through the area of Nahal Katlav in the Jerusalem hills. Medical personnel are also on their way to the area. ► ◄ Last Briefs