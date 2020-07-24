Defense Minister Gantz & Indian counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a telephone discussion with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, this morning.

The two discussed security cooperation between their countries, and the need to maintain regional stability.

"I stressed [to Mr. Singh] that I welcome the progress made on our bilateral cooperation, progress that has been maintained throughout this epidemic period as well," Gantz said following the conversation. "I added that I am sure that the Israeli delegation due to fly out to India next week would prove to be of great help in combating the virus."