45-year-old laborer injured by bulldozer in Harish

A 45-year-old man has been moderately injured in Harish. MDA responders and volunteers from United Hatzalah treated him at the scene before transporting him to Hillel Yaffe hospital in Hadera.

Responder Benaya Assif related: "When we reached the scene, laborers working there told us that the victim was injured by a bulldozer while he was working on the road. With the assistance of IDF medics, we gave him first aid and he was then transported to hospital in a mobile IDF intensive care unit."