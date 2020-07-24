MK Liberman: Young people are those most adversely affected by epidemic

MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, has criticized the government for its treatment of young people adversely affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

"Young people are angry, and rightly so," he stated. "The government has forgotten them. They are the ones most deeply affected by all the regulations and restrictions, but their cries are falling on deaf ears.

"The young are also those most likely to have been sent on unpaid leave, or made redundant, and are now taking all kinds of odd jobs in order to save money for their post-army vacations or study programs," he continued. "Most of them are not eligible for unemployment benefit, like most students - around 300,000 of them.

"The grants the Prime Minister is proposing should be directed first and foremost to young people who served in the army and continue to serve in reserve duty," he said. "They should receive larger payments, before yeshiva or kollel students, regardless of how many children they have. This is what our national priority should look like."