Only 20% of Japanese support Tokyo hosting 2021 Olympics

Several dozen protesters in masks gathered in front of Japan’s National Stadium in Tokyo today to protest the Japanese government's intention to hold the Olympic Games next year in Tokyo, given that no one knows whether the coronavirus epidemic will have died down by then. Today is the date on which the 2020 Olympics would have commenced, had the coronavirus not intervened.

Olympic organizers have promised that they will make extensive efforts to ensure safe travel to and within Tokyo for the expected 11,000 athletes, but The Guardian reports that there is growing opposition in Japan to the decision to host the Games, with a recent poll showing that only around 20% percent of respondents were in favor.