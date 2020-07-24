UK's Boris Johnson: 'All these anti-vaxxers are nuts!'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited a health clinic in London this morning and was heard telling staff: "There's all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts. They are nuts!"

The Guardian reports that Johnson made the visit partly in order to promote an expanded program of flu vaccinations for the coming winter, designed to take pressure off the country's hospitals in the event that the coronavirus surges during the traditional flu season.

Nonetheless, Johnson said, "I think by the middle of next year, we will be well on the way past [this epidemic]."