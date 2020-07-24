Hebrew U researchers: Proportion of over-65s contracting virus will rise

A team of researchers from Hebrew University has reported that the proportion of coronavirus carriers in the over-65 age group is expected to rise from six to seven percent of the total.

"We should be avoiding all activities in enclosed spaces, such as gyms," one of the researchers told Kan News, "and making sure that people are not crowded together on public transport. We must also do what we can to reduce overcrowding in hospitals and to stop virus transmissions within families."