13:20 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Lessons for Israel from Srebrenica, a quarter century on, Pt.2 Read more The USA led NATO in a campaign to defend Bosnian Muslims and what was the result? Two-and-a-half years later came 9/11. But why? Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs