Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20
Syria: Hostile craft tried to enter Syrian airspace from Golan Heights
Syrian media is reporting on anti-aircraft fire from Syrian missile batteries, in the south of the country, following an alleged attempt by a "hostile target" to enter Syrian airspace from the direction of the Golan Heights.
Earlier, residents on the Israeli side of the border reported sounds of explosions from Syria, and there was even shrapnel damage within Israel.
