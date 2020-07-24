India: Almost 1.3m reported infections, real numbers could be 40x greater

The official Indian death toll from coronavirus complications has now risen to over 30,000 people, overtaking the French toll to be the sixth-highest in the world after the US, Brazil, the UK, Mexico, and Italy.

According to The Guardian, India reported nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases in the last day alone, for a total of almost 1.3 million infections since the start of the epidemic.

However, results of an antibody study commissioned by the Indian government suggest that the official numbers of infections and deaths are likely far higher. According to the study, almost 25% of New Delhi's residents have developed resistance to the disease, which is almost 40 times the official number.