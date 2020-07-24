PM meets with MK Shasha-Biton to discuss future virus restrictions

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has invited the head of the Knesset's coronavirus committee, MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, to a ministerial discussion on the government's efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

Shasha-Biton, a Likud member herself, has come under fire from her fellow party members in previous weeks, after she and other committee members overruled restrictions on the general public imposed by the government.

Galei Tzahal reports that a senior government official was present at the meeting, in order to facilitate the reaching of agreements between the two, and to enable Netanyahu and Shasha-Biton to agree on future steps to take.