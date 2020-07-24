70-year-old pedestrian knocked down & killed by truck in Herzliya

A 70-year-old pedestrian has been knocked down and killed by a truck in Herzliya. MDA paramedics who arrived at the scene were forced to declare the man's death.

MDA emergency responder Yissachar Weiss and paramedic Eidan Shina related: "When we reached the scene of the accident, we found the victim lying unconscious on the ground, with no pulse or respiration, with severe internal injuries. We were forced to declare his death."