12:08 Reported News Briefs Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Av 3, 5780 , 24/07/20 Laborer injured after falling from ladder in Beer Sheva A 54-year-old laborer has been injured after falling from a ladder in Beer Sheva. MDA responders and paramedics treated him at the scene and transported him to Soroka hospital, where his injuries were defined as moderate.