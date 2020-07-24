|
11:14
Reported
News BriefsAv 3, 5780 , 24/07/20
Update: 1,889 new virus cases confirmed yesterday, 81 on ventilators
The latest Health Ministry figures show that 1,889 people were diagnosed as coronavirus carriers yesterday, taking the total number of active cases to 32,226 people.
The number of serious cases has also risen, and there are now 81 people on ventilators.
446 people have died in Israel of coronavirus-related complications, and 25,887 people are considered to have made a complete recovery.
