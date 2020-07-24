Former PM Tony Blair: We'll have to learn to live with coronavirus

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair told the Press Association that people will have to learn to live with the coronavirus, as there is a good chance that it will never be entirely eliminated.

According to the BBC, Blair said that there was "at least a 50/50 chance" that the UK would experience a second wave of the epidemic this fall, and that the government should "put in place every single last bit of containment infrastructure that you possibly can to make sure that if that happens you are able to control the disease, because you're not going to be able to go back into the lockdown that we endured in March, April and May."