Sderot to subsidize local deliveries, will cost just 1 shekel per delivery

Sderot mayor Alon Davidi has decided to subsidize deliveries from local businesses to the town's residents, in order to support the local economy struggling to survive in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. As such, Sderot residents will be required to pay just one shekel for each delivery.

"Thinking out of the box is vital at such times," Davidi said. "We need to have a delivery service, and it's really important for us to support local businesses."