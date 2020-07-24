Man critically injured in Netanya residential building

A man in his forties has been seriously injured in a residential building in Netanya.

MDA responders and paramedics treated him at the scene and transported him to Netanya's Laniado hospital.

MDA paramedic Yaki Hajaj related: "When we arrived at the scene, we found the injured man lying on the ground, fully conscious, and bleeding from his wounds. We began to treat him, which included an emergency field operation in order to stabilize him. We continued to provide him with life-saving treatment all the way to the hospital, where his condition was defined as critical."