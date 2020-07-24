Driving course canceled without notice, dozens arrive in J'lem for nothing

Dozens of people who were registered to take a refresher driving course arrived at the center, run by the Transportation Ministry, in Kiryat Yovel, Jerusalem this morning only to discover that it was closed.

"Dozens of people arrived - and it's shut," said one of those who registered for the course. "There's not a single staff member here. Nobody got a message telling them that the course was canceled. And no one's answering the phone there either."