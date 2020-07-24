|
News BriefsAv 3, 5780 , 24/07/20
Forecast: No change until Sunday when heatwave will intensify
Today, Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures remaining unchanged from yesterday.
Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise mostly in higher areas and the interior of the country. Heatwave conditions across the country; dry and hot in higher areas and the interior of the country; hot and humid along the coastal plain.
Monday: Partially cloudy to clear. Most parts of the country will continue to experience heatwave conditions, at times extreme.
