Forecast: No change until Sunday when heatwave will intensify

Today, Shabbat: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures remaining unchanged from yesterday.

Sunday: Partially cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise mostly in higher areas and the interior of the country. Heatwave conditions across the country; dry and hot in higher areas and the interior of the country; hot and humid along the coastal plain.

Monday: Partially cloudy to clear. Most parts of the country will continue to experience heatwave conditions, at times extreme.